Lashkar terror associate arrested in Srinagar

A terror associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested in Srinagar along with funds worth 9.95 lakhs, police said. The accused named Farhan Farooz was arrested during a naka checking on Tuesday.

Apart from the money, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of the LeT, matrix sheets and a bike were also recovered from the accused. An FIR has been registered under the sections of UAPA and NDPS Acts at the Kotibagh Poilce Station. (ANI)

