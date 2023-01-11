Left Menu

Man kills wife, police launches search to nab husband

A man was accused of killing his wife in Noida's sector 58 police station area.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 08:44 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 08:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A man was accused of killing his wife in Noida's sector 58 police station area. Police said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused husband, adding that they suspect that the murder was committed a week ago.

According to the sleuths, neighbours informed the police after a foul smell wafted out of the deceased's room. A police team soon reached the spot with a forensic team.

They broke open the lock and found a woman lying lifeless on the floor. She was bleeding from her head and there were signs that she had been dead for some days, police said.

The sleuths took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. Based on a complaint registered by the woman's family, a case was registered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

