Uttar Pradesh: Trains delayed 6-7 hours due to fog, several cancelled

Amid the dense fog and cold waves, several trains were reported to be running late in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Wednesday. According to the official authorities, most trains were running late by six to seven hours.

Passengers bore the brunt as the fog affected train services. "Around 5-6 trains were running late by 6-7 hours due to foggy conditions. Some trains were cancelled," said Vinod, a passenger at Kanpur Railway station.

"The passengers are either huddled in waiting rooms or around bonfires outside the Central station," said Ghanshyam a passenger at Kanpur railway station. The official added that it had been announced earlier that some of the trains would be cancelled.

The entire North Indian belt is in the grip of a cold wave and dense foggy weather, affecting visibility significantly, according to the India Meteorological Department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)