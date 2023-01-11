Left Menu

Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category

Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the New Year, residents in the national capital on Wednesday woke up to another chilly and polluted morning.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 10:30 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 10:30 IST
Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi air quality of the national capital continued to be "severe" on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 421. Already reeling under a cold wave since the beginning of the New Year, residents in the national capital on Wednesday woke up to another chilly and polluted morning.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the AQI recorded in the Lodhi Road area on Wednesday morning was 410. At Mathura Road, the AQI was 488 while at Pusa, it was recorded at 425. Air quality in Delhi University area was also in the "Severe" category with AQI at 410. The AQI around Delhi airport was 434 on Wednesday morning.

Safdarjung base station in the national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 5.9 degrees Celsius this morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the visibility in the Palam area was recorded at 100 metres. According to the weather forecaster IMD, Delhi experienced the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years and warned that from January 14 there will be a second spell of cold in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist RK Jenamani said, "A cold spell means the number of days we experienced which is in the range of 5 to 6 days. A similar situation was there in the year 2006 when we had the lowest temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius. In 2013 also, we had a similar cold spell, and January 3-9 was the third worst cold spell in the last 23 years." IMD has also predicted rain, drizzle and snowfall on January 12, and a second spell of cold spell on January 14.

Jenamani said that there will be light rain or drizzle in states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Western UP and North Rajasthan. "For the Himalayan states like Jammu and Kashmir mainly Kashmir, we expect heavy rain or snow on January 12. We expect rain or snowfall in Himachal and Uttarakhand between January 11-14," he added.

Meanwhile, 10 flights scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed today because of reduced visibility due to fog, according to airport sources.Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-Shimla, Delhi-Kathmandu, Delhi-Chennai, Delhi-Jaisalmer, Delhi-Bareilly, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Jaipur, and Delhi-Guwahati, the sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China propaganda against Uyghurs

East Turkistan Govt in Exile condemns Muslim nations for supporting China pr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023