Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School gets bomb threat call

A threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Tuesday in which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the school.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 10:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 10:56 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
A threat call was received at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Tuesday in which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the school. According to Mumbai Police, a call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected.

Soon after, the school informed the local police. Based on the school's complaint, a case was registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the IPC at BKC police station.

Police have started an investigation. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police said it has traced the caller and will arrest the accused soon.

In October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

