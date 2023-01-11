Left Menu

Bawana: Man and woman found dead in hotel room, probe on

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they found two bodies in a hotel room in the police station limits of the national capital's Bawana.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 11:43 IST
Bawana: Man and woman found dead in hotel room, probe on
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they found two bodies in a hotel room in the police station limits of the national capital's Bawana. Police said during an inquiry on the basis of information received from the hotel owner, they found a man and a woman dead inside their room. Both were aged around 21 years, the sleuths said.

Deputy Commisioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahla said prima facie, it appears that the man first killed the woman before killing himself, adding that further investigation is underway. Police said while scanning the CCTV footage, they observed that no one entered or exited the hotel room since the two deceased persons checked in around 10 am.

"The woman's body had an external injury mark on the neck while there were traces of frothing on the man's mouth along with a foul smell. There was also some vomit by the man's body and also a black fluid which also appears to be vomit," DCP Mahla said, adding that they also recovered a blood-stained knife and sulfa powder from the scene. "The Crime Team, OND and FSL, Rohini have inspected the scene. Prime facie, it looks like the man killed the woman and before consuming Sulphas tablets to kill himself. The CCTV footage shows that no one entered or exited the hotel room since the deceased guests checked in," he added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023