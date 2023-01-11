Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde visits Dhananjay Munde at Mumbai hospital

The chief minister paid a visit to Munde at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where the latter was airlifted from Latur airport for treatment of injuries sustained in a road accident last week.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:14 IST
CM Eknath Shinde with NCP MLA Dhanajay Munde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday paid a visit to Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde, who is recuperating at a Mumbai hospital after meeting with an accident on January 4 in the state's Beed district. The chief minister met Munde at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he was airlifted from Latur airport for the treatment of his injuries.

MLA Munde encountered an accident on January 4 near Parli. After the accident, the social media handle of the MLA's office posted: "After meeting with people in the constituency and attending scheduled meetings, Dhananjay Munde was returning home towards Parli around 12.30 am on Wednesday, when the driver lost control of the car, resulting in the accident. He has sustained minor injuries to his chest and doctors have advised him to rest."

Munde was returning after attending a day-long program in his constituency Parli when the driver of the car in which he was travelling allegedly lost control, resulting in the vehicle colliding with the edge of the pavement. Munde was the minister for social justice in the previous Sena-NCP-Congress government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

