Left Menu

3 minor boys hospitalised with stab injuries in Delhi

Two separate FIRs under Sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station and a total of eight persons (mostly minor boys) have been apprehended.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 12:42 IST
3 minor boys hospitalised with stab injuries in Delhi
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three boys were hospitalised in the national capital with stab injuries after two groups of boys allegedly got into a fight over posting abusive comments on social media, Delhi Police said on Wednesday. Two separate FIRs under Sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station and a total of eight persons (mostly minor boys) have been apprehended.

Police said they had received a PCR call around 6.45 pm on Tuesday evening about a fight at K-block area of Jahangirpuri. After rushing to the site, the police said they found the three boys lying bleeding and took them to a hospital.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this case under attempt to murder, on the complaints of both groups. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023