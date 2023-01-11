Left Menu

Rouble edges up as exporter demand offsets weaker oil

The Russian rouble edged up against the dollar and euro in early trading on Wednesday, as demand from exporters selling off foreign currency revenues offset lower oil prices.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:20 IST
Rouble edges up as exporter demand offsets weaker oil
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian rouble edged up against the dollar and euro in early trading on Wednesday, as demand from exporters selling off foreign currency revenues offset lower oil prices. By 0730 GMT, the rouble was 0.14% firmer against the dollar at 69.70, and up 0.19% against the euro at 74.76​​.

The rouble strengthened 0.25% against the Chinese yuan, trading at 10.25. Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, fell 0.6% to $79.62 a barrel as economic uncertainty reignited worries about demand.

Having spent long periods last year as the world's best-performing currency, the Russian rouble has been under pressure since December as a Western oil price cap and an EU embargo hit the country's crude exports. "On the whole, the situation is in favour of the Russian currency due to the shorter period for exporters converting foreign earnings for tax payments," Otkritie Investment analyst Andrey Kochetkov said.

Russian stock markets were up. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.59% at 980.25 by 07:45 GMT, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index climbed 0.28% to 2,165.65.​​

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see​

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023