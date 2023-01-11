Left Menu

NIA arrests two more terror operatives in Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday that it has arrested two terror operatives in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 13:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 13:50 IST
NIA arrests two more terror operatives in Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday that it has arrested two terror operatives in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case. The operatives, identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA, were arrested in connection with a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further terror activities of the Islamic State (IS) in India.

Four other accused persons had been arrested in the case earlier. The case was initially registered on September 19 last year at Shivamogga Rural Police Station in Karnataka's Shivamogga district and was re-registered by the NIA on November 4 last year.

NIA investigations revealed that the accused, Maaz Muneer, had radicalised and recruited Mazin, a resident of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. However, another accused Syed Yasin radicalised and recruited Nadeem, who belongs to Davanagere in Karnataka. Both were radicalised and recruited for furthering the terror activities of the Islamic State in India, the NIA said in a statement.

"The accused persons recced and attempted or committed acts of sabotage and arson, as part of the larger conspiracy, to further the activities of Islamic State," the elite anti-terror probe agency said. Further investigations in the case are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023