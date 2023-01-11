Left Menu

FTSE 100 climbs on mining boost; focus on U.S. CPI data

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, as mining stocks gained on firmer metals prices, while investors awaited U.S. inflation reading due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move on rate hikes. The blue-chip FTSE 100 advanced 0.3%, after closing in the red on Tuesday for the first time this year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 14:02 IST
FTSE 100 climbs on mining boost; focus on U.S. CPI data
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged higher on Wednesday, as mining stocks gained on firmer metals prices, while investors awaited U.S. inflation reading due this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move on rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 advanced 0.3%, after closing in the red on Tuesday for the first time this year. The more domestically focused FTSE 250 mid-cap index shed 0.2%. Industrial metal miners took an early lead, gaining 2.4% as copper prices hovered near their highest in more than six months, helped by optimism over top consumer China's decision to reopen its borders.

Glencore and Rio Tinto gained more than 1% each. Among individual stocks, Direct Line crashed 26.6% after the insurer said it is scrapping its final dividend for 2022 following a surge in claims, and weighed on peer Admiral , which dropped 15.0%.

JD Sports climbed 4.8% after the clothes and footwear retailer reported total revenue growth of more than 20% for six weeks in the run-up to Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023