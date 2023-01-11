Egypt's pound weakens to new low of 29/USD - Refinitiv data

Egypt's pound weakened on Wednesday to a new low of 29 against the U.S. dollar after fluctuating in morning trading, Refinitiv data showed.

Egypt committed to a flexible currency, a greater role for the private sector and a range of monetary and fiscal reforms when it agreed to a $3 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund, according to an IMF staff report released on Tuesday. The country was already under financial pressure before the war in Ukraine hurt tourism revenues, raised commodity import bills and led foreign investors to pull more than $20 billion out of the economy.

Egyptian annual urban consumer inflation in December rose to 21.3%, the highest since the end of 2017, exceeding analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)