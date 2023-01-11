Left Menu

European shares rise on bets of easing rate hikes; Direct Line plunges

Energy stocks advanced 0.7%, while miners gained 1.4% as commodity prices rose on optimism over top consumer China's reopening of its borders. Among individual stocks, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc dropped to the bottom of STOXX 600, declining 29.3% after the British motor and home insurer unexpectedly scrapped its 2022 final dividend.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:41 IST
European shares rise on bets of easing rate hikes; Direct Line plunges
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares advanced on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of less aggressive interest rate hikes, while insurer Direct Line fell sharply after scrapping its full-year dividend. The pan-regional STOXX 600 climbed 0.4% in early trading, with market participants awaiting U.S. inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

On Tuesday, Wall Street ended higher and European stocks cut losses as risk appetite improved on expectation of softer U.S. inflation data this week and after Fed Chair Jerome Powell refrained from commenting on the U.S. rate policy. Europe's STOXX 600 has risen nearly 5% so far in the year, helped by a sharp decline in natural gas prices due to warmer weather, and as data pointed to a milder-than-expected recession in the euro zone.

Signs of slowing wage inflation last week also boosted bets of a less aggressive tightening by the Fed and the European Central Bank. "The real driver of everything this week is the U.S. CPI data due tomorrow and expectations are that it is going to be mildly weaker than expected," said Mark Taylor, a trader at Mirabaud Securities.

"There is actually maybe a chance that a positive or an inline shock from the CPI may trigger a little bit of profit-taking." On Wednesday, rate-sensitive tech stocks rose 1.1%. Energy stocks advanced 0.7%, while miners gained 1.4% as commodity prices rose on optimism over top consumer China's reopening of its borders.

Among individual stocks, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc dropped to the bottom of STOXX 600, declining 29.3% after the British motor and home insurer unexpectedly scrapped its 2022 final dividend. Rivals Admiral and Aviva fell 9.9% and 3.3%, respectively.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, fell 1.9% after Chief Executive Simon Roberts said he was cautious on the consumer backdrop. Nevertheless, UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 hit its highest in more than four years as oil majors and mining giants advanced.

Bayer rose 2.2% after Bloomberg reported that activist investor Bluebell was pushing for a break-up of the German pharmaceutical company. LVMH gained 1.9% after Chairman and Chief Executive Bernard Arnault tightened his family's grip on the luxury goods empire, putting his daughter Delphine in charge of one of its leading labels, Christian Dior.

Denmark's Jyske Bank hit an all-time high after hiking its full-year outlook. Peers Danske Bank and Sydbank added 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023