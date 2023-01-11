Left Menu

German green group files complaint against new floating LNG terminal

A German environmental group has lodged a complaint against the operating licence of a new floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Wilhelmshaven, arguing the discharge of chlorine was harmful and German climate targets could be put at risk.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:01 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:42 IST
German green group files complaint against new floating LNG terminal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

A German environmental group has lodged a complaint against the operating licence of a new floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Wilhelmshaven, arguing the discharge of chlorine was harmful and German climate targets could be put at risk. In the latest hurdle to the government's efforts to reduce German reliance on Russian energy, Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) said in a complaint to the commercial regulator in the state of Lower Saxony that the licence should end in 2032, not 2042.

The DUH objects to the discharge of large quantities of environmentally harmful chlorine, used for cleaning on the terminal vessel Hoegh Esperanza, operated by Uniper. The so-called Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), put into operation in the North Sea port in December, carries around 165,000 cubic metres of LNG. It was chartered by the German government as it seeks to replace Russian natural gas volumes, which came to a halt at the end of the summer.

The complaint, which comes as police started clearing protesters opposed to the expansion of an opencast lignite mine, underscores growing tensions over Berlin's climate policy. Environmentalists say climate goals are being neglected during an energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, forcing a return to dirtier fuels.

"There must be no environmental discounts when approving plants for liquefied natural gas," said DUH Managing Director Sascha Mueller-Kraenner, adding that numerous permanent licences for fossil fuel projects would jeopardise German climate goals. "It must be clear that compliance with the Paris climate agreement is non-negotiable. The lifespan of the LNG terminal must be limited to a maximum of ten years."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023