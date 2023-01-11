Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 15:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:48 IST
Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. Doctors in the hospital said she was discharged after her condition was stable.

Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, "UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital in a stable and satisfactory condition on January 10 at 3 pm." Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on January 4 after complaining of a respiratory infection.

On December 24, Sonia Gandhi joined Bharat Jodo Yatra. As Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches the national capital on Saturday, the Wayanad MP shared an emotional post on Twitter saying that the love he received from his mother and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, he shared the same with the country.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's mass outreach campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, entered the national capital on Saturday morning. Sonia Gandhi joined the Yatra in the national capital. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with her husband Robert Vadra also joined the yatra.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023