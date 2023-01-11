Markets end on flat note in highly choppy trade

Left Menu

In a highly volatile trade, equity benchmarks ended on a flat note on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.Continuing its previous day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 9.98 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 60,105.50.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 15:54 IST
In a highly volatile trade, equity benchmarks ended on a flat note on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

Continuing its previous day decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 9.98 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 60,105.50. During the day, it declined 309.7 points or 0.51 per cent to 59,805.78.

The broader NSE Nifty skidded 18.45 points or 0.10 per cent to end at 17,895.70.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan, Reliance Industries, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and NTPC were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were among the winners.

''The biggest drag on the market in the near-term is the sustained selling by FIIs for 13 continuous sessions, which has taken the cumulative cash market selling to Rs 16,587 crore,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 2,109.34 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Shanghai settled lower.

Equity exchanges in Europe were trading in the positive territory in mid-session deals. Markets in the US had ended in positive territory on Tuesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.65 per cent to USD 80.62 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

