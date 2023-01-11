Italy keen to secure Intel chip factory investment, minister says
Italy's government is determined to secure an investment by Intel to build a chip factory in the country, the industry minister said on Wednesday.
"We are always determined to work positively and constructively to achieve our goals," Minister Adolfo Urso told Reuters, answering to a question on whether the government was concerned that the project might eventually not be realised.
In her end-of-year news conference in December, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she considered Intel's investment as highly strategic and she would schedule a meeting with the company to explore ways to facilitate it.
