Left Menu

CPI MP writes to PM Modi; seeks intervention for speedy development of Karipur Airport

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the PM's invention for the speedy development work of Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala as Kozhikode has been approved as one of the departure points for Hajj pilgrim.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:05 IST
CPI MP writes to PM Modi; seeks intervention for speedy development of Karipur Airport
CPI MP Binoy Viswam (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the PM's intervention for the speedy development of Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala as it has been approved as one of the departure points for Hajj pilgrims. In a letter to the Prime Minister, dated 11.01.2023, Binoy Viswam said, "The recent decision taken by the Saudi Arabian government to increase the Hajj pilgrim quota for Indian citizens is a relief to the scores of believers waiting to make the Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims in the region heard the news with much anticipation that Kozhikode had been approved as one of the departure points. But it is doubtful whether the authorities are careful enough to prepare the facilities at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode."

Mentioning that the runway extension work at Karipur airport was going on at a snail's pace, he said, "Only after it is completed can larger aircraft operate from here. Otherwise, as many small planes as necessary are needed to take off from here." CPI Upper House MP further said that the Government of India should be able to convey the urgency of the issue to the airlines and the Saudi government.

"Only if various ministries and agencies of our government move in unison can the necessary technological and policy matters regarding this be completed before June," the letter stated. Binoy Viswam demanded a meeting of the Ministries related to Hajj under the chairmanship of PM Modi as soon as possible.

"In the said meeting, Karipur airport development needs to be given due importance as well. These matters have been requested to be brought to your immediate attention" he said in the letter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023