CPI MP writes to PM Modi; seeks intervention for speedy development of Karipur Airport
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the PM's invention for the speedy development work of Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala as Kozhikode has been approved as one of the departure points for Hajj pilgrim.
- Country:
- India
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Binoy Viswam has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the PM's intervention for the speedy development of Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, Kerala as it has been approved as one of the departure points for Hajj pilgrims. In a letter to the Prime Minister, dated 11.01.2023, Binoy Viswam said, "The recent decision taken by the Saudi Arabian government to increase the Hajj pilgrim quota for Indian citizens is a relief to the scores of believers waiting to make the Hajj pilgrimage. Pilgrims in the region heard the news with much anticipation that Kozhikode had been approved as one of the departure points. But it is doubtful whether the authorities are careful enough to prepare the facilities at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode."
Mentioning that the runway extension work at Karipur airport was going on at a snail's pace, he said, "Only after it is completed can larger aircraft operate from here. Otherwise, as many small planes as necessary are needed to take off from here." CPI Upper House MP further said that the Government of India should be able to convey the urgency of the issue to the airlines and the Saudi government.
"Only if various ministries and agencies of our government move in unison can the necessary technological and policy matters regarding this be completed before June," the letter stated. Binoy Viswam demanded a meeting of the Ministries related to Hajj under the chairmanship of PM Modi as soon as possible.
"In the said meeting, Karipur airport development needs to be given due importance as well. These matters have been requested to be brought to your immediate attention" he said in the letter. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After US and Australia, Saudi Arabia ask citizens residing in Pakistan for caution
ICIEC signs MoU with Al-Rajhi International Investment to achieve food self-sufficiency in Saudi Arabia
Beijing expects China-Saudi Summit to indicate its "arrival in Middle East": Report
Saudi Arabia's first certified yoga teacher brings yoga to delegates from 11 Arab countries
Pak national moves Supreme Court for transit visa to Indian national who wants to complete Hajj pilgrimage on foot