BSF apprehends 50 people attempting to exit to Pakistan in year 2022

The Rajasthan Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 50 people, including 10 Pakistani intruders and two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to exit to the Pakistan side in 2022.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 50 people, including 10 Pakistani intruders and two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to exit to the Pakistan side in 2022. In a statement, BSF said that during the year 2022, a total of 50 apprehensions were made by Rajasthan Frontier of BSF which included 10 Pakistani intruders and two Bangladeshi nationals attempting to exit to the Pakistan side. Also, two Pakistani intruders were killed while trying to infiltrate India and did not pay heed to the caution given by an alert BSF sentry.

Alerted troops have also recovered a large number of contrabands during the year which includes 31.547 Kg of Heroin, 26 Kg of Doda post/Poppy husk, 1.2 kg of Opium milk and 28 thousand Tramadol tablets. BSF Rajasthan Frontier is responsible for securing Indo-Pak International Border in Rajasthan state including Kishangarh and Shahgarh bulge through effective domination of its entire area known for its treacherous sandy terrain. Rajasthan Frontier has made remarkable achievements in operations as well as in the administrative and sports fields.

Rajasthan Frontier conducted various events like International Yoga Day -2022 at Iconic Sam Sandunes and BSF Motorcycle Rally-2022 from Jodhpur to Kota. Teachers Day was celebrated in 92 Schools in Rajasthan State in which a BSF documentary was shown to motivate students and to create anti-drugs awareness among them.

In sports, Rajasthan frontier has organized Inter-Command Aquatic competition -2022 & Inter-Frontier Basketball competition-2022. Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Sri Tanot Mata Complex Project at BSF Adm Base Tanot, Jaisalmer for developing border tourism.

DG BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated BSF Sam Theme Park at Jaisalmer where people visit to get exposure to the activities of BSF. Rajasthan Frontier has also successfully organized Rozgar Mela, Pension Adalat, Civic action programmes, Medical camps, Swachha Bharat Abhiyan programmes and many sports tournaments in border areas during the year. (ANI)

(ANI)

