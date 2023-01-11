Left Menu

Estonia tells Russia to reduce number of diplomats in Tallinn

Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday. It said in a statement Russia should lower the number of diplomats to eight, which equals the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023
Estonia has told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn by February, the Baltic country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement Russia should lower the number of diplomats to eight, which equals the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow. The Russian embassy in Tallinn on its website lists 17 diplomats.

Since the Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has already expelled three diplomats. "In light of the fact that during the war of aggression, the staff of the Russian embassy is not engaged in advancing Estonian-Russian relations, it is our view that there are no grounds for the current size of the Russian embassy," the ministry said on Wednesday.

