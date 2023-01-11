Left Menu

Elephants kill man guarding fields in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A herd of elephants killed a 30-year-old man guarding his fields in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

Suresh, a resident of Bardiya village in the Katrania forest reserve area here, was surrounded and attacked by a herd of elephants Tuesday night when he was guarding his fields, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akashdeep Badhwan told PTI.

''The forest department has provided financial aid to the family of the deceased to get the postmortem examination done. Financial aid of Rs 5 lakh will also be given to the family,'' the DFO said.

He said the department is working to mitigate any possibility of man-animal conflict in the area with the help of villagers.

