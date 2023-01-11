Left Menu

Bihar: Thieves drill hole into underground pipeline to steal crude oil

The thieves came in an oil tanker posing as officials and used a motor pump to steal oil from the pipeline on Monday night, Oil India Superintending Engineer Himanshu Singh, who headed a team that visited the village on Wednesday, told reporters.

PTI | Khagaria | Updated: 11-01-2023 17:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:38 IST
Bihar: Thieves drill hole into underground pipeline to steal crude oil
  • Country:
  • India

Thieves dug a six-meters-deep pit and drilled a hole into an underground pipeline to steal crude oil in a village in Bihar's Khagaria district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when petroleum started oozing out into the fields, leading to a mad scramble among villagers. The thieves came in an oil tanker posing as officials and used a motor pump to steal oil from the pipeline on Monday night, Oil India Superintending Engineer Himanshu Singh, who headed a team that visited the village on Wednesday, told reporters. The OIL team inspected the site and plugged the hole, following which the oil supply, which was suspended after the incident, was restored.

''We had initially thought that the pipeline, which goes all the way to Assam, had developed a leakage. But site inspection told a different story altogether.

''We found the illegally dug pit and a hole drilled into the pipeline. Villagers also confirmed having spotted an oil tanker close to the spot on Monday night. Thieves posing as officials were on the job for some time and they decamped with a truckload of crude oil,'' Singh said.

Police had earlier sealed the spot and informed authorities at the Barauni oil refinery in the adjoining Begusarai district.

''We will file an FIR against unknown persons in this connection,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths - Moneycontrol; China retaliates against S.Korea's COVID curbs, says outbreaks past peaks and more

Health News Roundup: Indian state suspends license of cough syrup maker link...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023