Putin tells government that situation in annexed areas of Ukraine 'difficult'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:46 IST
Putin tells government that situation in annexed areas of Ukraine 'difficult'
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation in the areas of Ukraine that Russia says it has annexed was "difficult in places".

However Putin, speaking at a televised meeting with officials, said Russia had all the resources it needed to improve life in the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow unilaterally claimed to have annexed in September.

