Putin tells government that situation in annexed areas of Ukraine 'difficult'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 17:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the situation in the areas of Ukraine that Russia says it has annexed was "difficult in places".
However Putin, speaking at a televised meeting with officials, said Russia had all the resources it needed to improve life in the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow unilaterally claimed to have annexed in September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Lavrov tells Ukraine to fulfil Moscow's proposals
WRAPUP 2-Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or Russian army will decide
"Fourth Reich will be created..." High ranking Russian official makes 2023 prediction
Board of Russia's AvtoVAZ approves $585 mln in 2023 investment programme - RIA agency