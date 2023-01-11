Left Menu

Pesticide-laced cardamom: Kerala HC orders to stop 'Aravana Payasam' distribution at Sabarimala

Kerala High Court ordered the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to immediately stop the distribution of 'Aravana Payasam' which is made with pesticide-laced cardamom, in Sabarimala temple.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court ordered the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to immediately stop the distribution of 'Aravana Payasam' which is made with pesticide-laced cardamom, in Sabarimala Temple. 'Aravana Payasam' is given to temple devotees as an offering. TDB informed the court that it would stop the making.

The High Court earlier ordered a test of 'Aravana Payasam' at a laboratory accredited by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The report confirmed that the cardamom used for making Aravana in Sabarimala has around 14 types of pesticides in them. The court issued the order after receiving this report. The court also directed that the food safety officer of Sabarimala should ensure that Aravana which has cardamom and is not suitable for consumption is not distributed anymore. The court also directed to test the sample of Aravana again.

The court further directed, "either Aravana should be made with quality cardamom after discussing with Spices Board, or the porridge can be made without cardamom." The Court posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

A Division Bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar issued the order while considering a petition alleging that pesticides were found in the cardamom supplied for making the Aravana given to devotees. (ANI)

