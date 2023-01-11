HIGHLIGHTS
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
FGN58 CARDINAL-PELL-POPE Pope honours Cardinal George Pell, divisive Australian cleric Rome: Pope Francis on Wednesday paid tribute to Cardinal George Pell, who spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia before his child sex convictions were overturned, praising his diligence in reforming the Vatican's finances and his faith “even in the hour of trial”.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DLF Promenade Welcomes you to their Joyous Merry City
Pope Francis asks for prayers for ex pope Benedict, who he says is 'very sick'
Pope Francis says ex-pope Benedict is 'very sick', asks for prayers
Former pope Benedict is 'very sick', Pope Francis says
Pope Francis asks to pray for "very sick" former Pope Benedict