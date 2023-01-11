FGN58 CARDINAL-PELL-POPE Pope honours Cardinal George Pell, divisive Australian cleric Rome: Pope Francis on Wednesday paid tribute to Cardinal George Pell, who spent 404 days in solitary confinement in his native Australia before his child sex convictions were overturned, praising his diligence in reforming the Vatican's finances and his faith “even in the hour of trial”.

