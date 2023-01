BRIEF-Tesla Near Prelim Deal To Build Production Facilities In Indonesia - Bloomberg Reporter Tweet

Jan 11 (Reuters) -

* TESLA NEAR PRELIM DEAL TO BUILD PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN INDONESIA - BLOOMBERG REPORTER TWEET

* TESLA'S INDONESIA FACILITIES TO TARGET 1 MILLION UNIT INSTALLED CAPACITY- BLOOMBERG NEWS REPORTER Source text: https://bit.ly/3W3zQfT

Also Read: Man United, Tottenham, Liverpool takeover targets for Qatar fund - Bloomberg News

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)