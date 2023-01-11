Left Menu

Ukraine introduces emergency power cuts in east and southeast

Energy workers have been trying to repair power lines and generation capacity after the attacks, but difficult winter weather had added to the problems. Ukrenergo said strong winds had damaged networks in some areas.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 18:45 IST
Ukraine introduces emergency power cuts in east and southeast

Ukraine introduced emergency power cuts in eastern and southeastern regions on Wednesday as low temperatures and difficult weather conditions stretched the country's crippled energy system, officials said.

The power cuts underscored the weakness of Ukraine's power system after three months of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Officials have said about 40% of the system has been damaged. The national grid operator, Ukrenergo, said emergency power cuts had been introduced in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions, and other regions continued with scheduled electricity cuts.

"This is a forced step to avoid serious accidents and maintain the stable work of the energy system. It has not recovered yet from the enemy's strikes. It has a considerable capacity deficit. Now, due to frosts, electricity usage has increased a lot," Valentin Reznichenko, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said on the Telegram messaging app. Energy workers have been trying to repair power lines and generation capacity after the attacks, but difficult winter weather had added to the problems.

Ukrenergo said strong winds had damaged networks in some areas. The situation with electricity supplies in frontline regions and in the south was complicated by the extent of the damage inflicted during heavy fighting, it said. Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno energy supplier, said on his Facebook page that "every -5С (degrees Celsius) added +200 MW (megawatts) in consumption."

"Generation will not increase but consumption is rising. It means the deficit is growing," said Kovalenko, urging residents to be ready for electricity cuts and blackouts until the end of March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023