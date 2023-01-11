Left Menu

Shimla ropeway project will benefit locals, tourists, says former HP minister

Former Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj congratulated the Shimla people on the New Development bank's nod to fund the ropeway project. He urged the present dispensation to prepare the DPR so that the project meets the deadline.

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Suresh Bhardwaj (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj congratulated the people of Shimla on the New Development Bank's nod to fund the ropeway project. He urged the present dispensation to prepare the DPR so that the project meets the deadline. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the former minister said the Shimla ropeway project was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government in September last year.

He said that after several studies and surveys, a ropeway proposal for Shimla was floated by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. The proposal was approved by the centre last year and now the funding agency has agreed on funding on a 90:10 basis. Bhardwaj urged the state government to prepare the DPR as soon as possible so that the project meets its five-year deadline. He added that the ropeway would be environment-friendly as well as people-friendly. "As per the project prepared by the previous government, the maximum fare till 10 km was Rs 50," he added.

Bhardwaj said the previous BJP government in the state had done several developmental works in Shimla. "Work on several projects is about to be complete," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

