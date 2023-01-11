U'khand land subsidence: People in Haridwar donate relief materials for those affected in Joshimath

The good samaritans of Haridwar offered relief materials to the people affected by land subsidence in the Joshimath area in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. As per information, 900 ration packets each consisting of 5 kgs of rice, 5 kg of flour, oil and 2,350 blankets were given to the affected people of the Joshimath area in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Many families have been affected due to the land subsidence in the area.

Ramesh Chand Nautiyal, Haridwar, Naib Tehsildar, Haridwar said, "We managed to load five trucks with relief items that include around 2350 blankets and 900 ration packets. Each packet contains around 5 kilograms rice, 5 kilograms flour (aata), oil and other things." "We got the information through newspapers and other notifications about the people affected by land subsidence in Joshimath. On the direction of our Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, our District Magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey and our Sub Divisional Magistrate Ranaji collaborated with the people; stakeholders, traders and businessmen to collect various things necessary for the relief of the people," added Nautiyal.

"We couldn't bring any medicines, but we are constantly working in Haridwar for them", he added. Elaborating on the entire process of collection of material, Nautiyal explained, "We have built our control room in Bhalla Inter College, Haridwar. With the support and contribution of various people willing to donate, we brought these things. We are headed towards Joshimath to provide relief at the earliest."

According to the Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority, cracks have been noticed in 678 buildings in the Joshimath town area. In view of security, a total of 81 families have been temporarily shifted who are all in need of immediate relief. Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has also come forward to help the Joshimath disaster victims. BKTC President Ajendra Ajay and Vice President Kishore Panwar have decided to donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

With this, the officers and employees of BKTC will hand over their one day's salary to the relief fund. BKTC President Ajendra Ajay said that he has issued instructions to Chief Executive Officer Yogendra Singh in this regard. (ANI)

