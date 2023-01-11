Left Menu

Societe Generale buys ICICI Bank's shares worth Rs 173 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:28 IST
Financial services company Societe Generale on Wednesday bought ICICI Bank's shares worth over Rs 173 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Societe Generale acquired 20,00,000 shares of the company. The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 867 per share, taking the aggregate value to Rs 173.40 crore.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloaded the shares of the company at the same price.

On Wednesday, shares of ICICI Bank closed 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 867.85 apiece on BSE.

