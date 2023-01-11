Societe Generale buys ICICI Bank's shares worth Rs 173 crore
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:28 IST
Financial services company Societe Generale on Wednesday bought ICICI Bank's shares worth over Rs 173 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Societe Generale acquired 20,00,000 shares of the company. The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 867 per share, taking the aggregate value to Rs 173.40 crore.
Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloaded the shares of the company at the same price.
On Wednesday, shares of ICICI Bank closed 0.86 per cent higher at Rs 867.85 apiece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICICI Bank
- BNP Paribas Arbitrage
- Societe Generale
- ICICI Bank's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Bombay HC Vacation Bench refuses any interim relief to Chanda and Deepak Kochhar
Loan fraud case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband approach HC against their arrest
Loan fraud case: Special court extends CBI custody of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot till December 29.
CBI custody of ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon founder Dhoot extended till Dec 29
ICICI bank-Videocon Loan Fraud Case: Court extends CBI custody of Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot