Left Menu

Gurugram: 50 shanties gutted in fire

Around 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire at Badshahpur in sector 66 here on Wednesday, police said.Nobody was hurt in the incident, they said.More than eight fire engines were pressed into service that took over two hours to control the blaze, officials said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 11-01-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 19:43 IST
Gurugram: 50 shanties gutted in fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 50 shanties were gutted in a massive fire at Badshahpur in sector 66 here on Wednesday, police said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, they said.

More than eight fire engines were pressed into service that took over two hours to control the blaze, officials said. More than 200 people were left homeless due to the blaze, they said. On Monday, more than 200 shanties were gutted in another fire that broke into local slums near Ghasola village in sector 49 area.

According to a fire official, the information about the fire at around 10:15 am Due to blasts in mini gas cylinders that were kept in the slums, the blaze spread rapidly.

''The exact cause behind the fire is not known yet. The fire may have been caused due to a short circuit. It took eight fire tenders and 50 firemen to control the fire in two hours. Around 50 shanties were gutted while our team saved around 200 adjoining shanties,'' said fire officer, Narender Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023