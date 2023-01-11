Left Menu

Father, daughter shot dead in Haryana's Rohtak

A father and his daughter were shot dead by three men on a bike early on Wednesday morning in Bohar village of Rohtak district. The police immediately reached the spot and began investigating.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 20:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 20:07 IST
Father, daughter shot dead in Haryana's Rohtak
Rohtak SP Uday Singh Meena talking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A father and his daughter were shot dead by three men on a bike early on Wednesday morning in Bohar village of Rohtak district. The police immediately reached the spot and began investigating. Uday Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police told ANI, "We received the information of two murders at 6 AM. The CIA team immediately reached the spot. Surendra, aged 50 and his daughter Nikita who was 14-15 years old were murdered. Nikita got hit by three bullets while two bullets were shot at Surendra. We have formed a team to investigate the matter."

Meena stated that the murder seems planned and more about a family dispute. He emphasised that the exact reason for the murder is still unclear. "We are considering all sorts of perspectives and angles in the case. For now, all we know is Nikita's parents had a legal dispute between them and recently both her parents fought each other in a court hearing," added Meena.

The police are also considering the robbery perspective, informed Meena. "We are investigating the robbery angle but the robbery doesn't seem valid since there was no scuffle or property damage. Three people came on a bike, murdered the father and the daughter and left. It seems like a planned murder," he claimed. The investigating team of the police have recovered fingerprints, blood stains and CCTV footage from the site. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023