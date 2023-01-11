Suspicion still haunts Shastri's death, says CM Bommai on his death anniversary

While paying floral tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 57th death anniversary, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that India had received a big jolt when Shastri had gone to Russia for a peace treaty with Pakistan. He further said that "suspicion" still haunts Shastri's death.

"Shastri was one of the most influential prime ministers of the nation but his death was tragic. He died under mysterious circumstances in Tashkent in Russia for a peace treaty after India won a war against Pakistan. Suspicion still haunts his death. India had received a big jolt as Shastri had gone to Russia for a peace treaty with Pakistan," Bommai said while addressing the media here. Karnataka CM while hailing Shastri's tenure as PM, said that it gave "good governance" to the people.

"Shastri led a simple life and did not have any inferiority complex. He gave good governance to the people and started many good things during his tenure. His life is always a source of inspiration for people. The real way of observing his death anniversary was to follow the path shown by him. Shastri's biggest contribution has been the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan to give impetus to the country's safety, development, self-respect, and self-reliance," Bommai said. Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also paid her tributes to the former PM.

"I am remembering heartily the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. His slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' will always remain in our hearts," Banerjee said in her tweet. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also remembered Shastri on his death anniversary as his ideal and quoted him, "In my understanding, the basic idea of administration is to keep the society united so that it can develop and move towards its goals." (ANI)

