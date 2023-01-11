'Banshees,' 'Fabelmans' follow Globes success with SAG nominations

Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" and dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin," two big winners at the Golden Globes, were nominated on Wednesday for the top honor at Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The movies will compete for best movie ensemble with "Women Talking," "Babylon" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)