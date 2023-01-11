Left Menu

Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:08 IST
The rupee gained 13 paise to close at 81.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday, driven by foreign inflows from bonds selling and overall weakness in crude oil prices.

However, a muted trend in domestic equities dented investor sentiments and capped the sharp gains in the rupee, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.73 and touched an intra-day high of 81.52 and a low of 81.82 against the greenback.

It finally ended at 81.61, registering a rise of 13 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 81.74 against the US dollar.

''Indian Rupee appreciated on Wednesday extending gains of the previous day on foreign inflows from bonds selling...and overall weakness in crude oil prices,'' said Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, FII outflows and recovery in US Dollar capped sharp gains. Choudhary further noted that the dollar gained as traders are adjusting their positions ahead of US CPI inflation data. The dollar also gained on safe-haven appeal as the World Bank trimmed the 2023 global GDP forecast to 1.7 per cent citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation and higher interest rates as the main reasons.

''We expect the Rupee to trade with a positive bias amid risk-on sentiments and weak crude oil prices. However, sustained outflows by foreign investors may cap sharp gains. Investors may remain cautious ahead of inflation data from the US and India on Thursday. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 81 to Rs 82,'' Choudhary said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.06 per cent to 103.30.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.42 per cent to USD 80.44 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 9.98 points or 0.02 per cent to end at 60,105.50, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 18.45 points or 0.1 per cent to 17,895.70.

''Rupee extended its gains ahead of inflation numbers that will be released on Thursday. The expectation of inflows in the bond segment is supporting the currency,'' said Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Inflation from India, China and the US will be keenly eyed. A lower number could extend gains for the dollar ''We expect the USD/INR(Spot) to trade sideways with a negative bias and quote in the range of 81.40 and 81.80,'' Somaiya added.

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, the Indian rupee's last two performance was the best among the Asian currencies as dollar inflows through FDI and remittance gave wings to rupee bulls.

Along with the dollar inflows, the speculative position unwinding the dollar after breaching a one-year-long trendline resistance supported the rupee.

Spot USD/INR has the next support at 81 and 80.50, while the 50 days moving average of 82.20 will act as near-term resistance.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,208.15 crore, according to exchange data.

