Kerala govt assures makers of GI products full support

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Kerala government on Wednesday said the geographical indication (GI) products like Balaramapuram handloom in the State have a potential to make a huge impact on the global market. Therefore, the government said it would provide all necessary support to the producers.

The assurance was given by Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve while speaking on the sidelines of a one-day conclave on GI products organised by the State government, said a release from the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion (KBIP).

At the conclave, the Minister launched a website for GI products developed by the Department of Industries and Commerce, the release said.

Rajeeve gave details of the support like legal backup to insulate the producers from spurious goods flooding the market and facilitating working capital for coming out with value-added items derived from GI products.

He said that of the 400 GI products of India, 35 are from Kerala and that more have to be identified besides coming out with value-added items.

The website (https://www.gikerala.in/) would give access to all GI products of Kerala in a common place, he said.

He referred to the initiative of creating one lakh MSMEs and said an entrepreneurship mega meet for that purpose would be held in Ernakulam on January 21. The KBIP release further said the conclave was part of the initiatives to encourage products having GI tag and to scale up their brand-value, business and marketing techniques.

''The conclave is aimed at finding a solution for the problems being faced by GI producers, including the present status of their trade and understanding the areas where they will like the intervention of the State government,'' it said.

It said the Department of Industries and Commerce is taking measures to give widespread popularity and marketing of products with GI tags.

''Besides, GI products can be registered on the e-commerce website for the marketplace of products by ventures (https:/www.keralaemarket.com),'' KBIP said.

The products that have the GI status include Balaramapuram handloom, Aranmula mirror, Alappuzha coir, Central Travancore jaggery, Marayoor jaggery, Alappuzha green cardamom, Chendamangalam dhotis, Pokkali rice, Vazhakulam pineapple, Kuthampully dhotis and sarees, Chengalikodan banana, Palakkad maddalam, Navara rice, Palakkadan matta rice and Nilambur teakwood, among others, it said.

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

