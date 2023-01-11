Left Menu

CBIC to come out with list of 'identified goods' to check undervaluation of imports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:54 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:32 IST
CBIC to come out with list of 'identified goods' to check undervaluation of imports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBIC on Wednesday came out with a mechanism to check the undervaluation of imported goods under which two committees comprising tax officers will be set up for screening and evaluation.

The CBIC has notified the Customs (Assistance in Value Declaration of Identified Imported Goods) Rules, 2023, which will come into effect from February 11.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will come out with a list of 'identified goods', which will be subject to stricter scrutiny for their true value.

As per the rules, two committees will be constituted -- a screening committee for a preliminary examination of 'identified goods' and an evaluation committee for a detailed examination.

Importer of the identified goods will be required to declare the value of goods using the Unique Quantity Code.

Under the Customs Automated System, the importer of identified goods will also be required to fulfil the specified additional obligations, and also the assessment of goods will be subjected to additional checks.

In the case of violation, further proceedings would be initiated under the Customs Valuation Rules 2007.

KPMG in India Partner Indirect Tax Abhishek Jain said as the next step, the list of identified classes of goods will have to be rolled out after due review by the Screening and Evaluation Committee, whereby the importers will have to make additional declarations.

''Exclusion of categories where no commercial quantities are involved, project imports, etc will help prevent unnecessary hassles to genuine importers,'' Jain added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023