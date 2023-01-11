Huge investment opportunities in MP: Goyal

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that huge investment opportunities are there in Madhya Pradesh in sectors such as tourism, green hydrogen and pharma.

''It has emerged as the ideal investment destination. It has ample land, infrastructure, skilled resources and offers massive opportunities in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism, textiles, renewable energy,'' he said.

He was speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 virtually.

Goyal also highlighted that renewable energy contributes 20 per cent in its total power generation and it contributes to 24 per cent of the world's organic cotton production.

