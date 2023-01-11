Left Menu

J-K Govt to encourage, incentivize best-performing Municipalities

The Jammu and Kashmir governments will encourage and incentivize best-performing Municipalities through additional grant-in-aid in the form of the Urban Reform Incentive Fund (URIF) under the Aspirational Towns Development Programme (ATDP), said a press release on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:41 IST
J-K Govt to encourage, incentivize best-performing Municipalities
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government will encourage and incentivize best-performing Municipalities through additional grant-in-aid in the form of the Urban Reform Incentive Fund (URIF) under the Aspirational Towns Development Programme (ATDP), said a press release on Wednesday. The ranking of the Municipalities across Jammu and Kashmir will be based on the performance as per the benchmarks prescribed under Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Development Index-2022 (J-K MDI-2022). Special funds will also be provided for building capacities and covering gaps in these Municipalities, added the press release.

J-K MDI-2022 is a tool to assess the development of Urban Local Bodies across the Union Territory of J-K against the normative development benchmarks. While J-K MDI will act as a guide to evidence-based policymaking, catalyse action to achieve broader developmental outcomes, including the Sustainable Development Goals, assess and compare the outcomes achieved by municipal bodies, give citizens an insight into the functioning of local bodies and build a dialogue between the stakeholders, the URIF will provide a necessary financial incentive to Municipalities to undertake reforms, in their journey of becoming Aspirational Towns.

Notably, J-K rolled out ATDP, the URIF to incentivize the undertaking of reforms in Municipalities and the Assessment Framework for rating various Municipalities. Since the 74th Amendment Act gave constitutional recognition to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) as the third tier of governance in 1993, municipalities have become pivotal to urban governance. It is therefore apparent that the development and governance of the cities are determined by the functioning of Municipalities. They are the key agents that provide the enablers in making a city 'Smart, and Sustainable.

The assessment framework examines the sectoral performance of Municipalities across a set of 7 verticals/pillars, namely Quality of Life and Services; Economic Ability; Technology; Urban Planning, Governance, Sustainability & Climate Resilience and Citizen Perception, which include 37 sectors/categories and 138 indicators. The Municipal Development Index will also act as a guide to evidence-based policymaking, catalyse action to achieve broader developmental outcomes including the Sustainable Development Goals, assess and compare the outcomes achieved by municipal bodies, give citizens an insight into the functioning of local bodies and hold them accountable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023