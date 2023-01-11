Left Menu

Gangasagar Mela: CM Mamata Banerjee requests pilgrims to maintain peace; not be "misled" by rumours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that all arrangements have made for Gangasagar Mela and requested the pilgrims to maintain peace, not be misled by any rumour.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:42 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that all arrangements have been made for the Gangasagar Mela and requested the pilgrims to maintain peace, and not be misled by any rumour. After two years of the COVID pandemic, the Gangasagar Mela 2023 is being organised in West Bengal from January 8 to January 17 around the time of the Makar Sankranti festival.

"All arrangements made for Gangasagar Mela. Work has begun for Ganga aarti. Ambulance, fire brigade were also arranged. I request all pilgrims to maintain peace, not be misled by any rumour and only listen to govt announcements on the mic to avert any untoward incident," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that from tomorrow Kolkata Municipal Corporation work will start for Ganga Aarti.

"From tomorrow Kolkata Municipal Corporation work is going to start for Ganga Aarti . arrangements of powerful light. Sankh to make this as holy place," said CM. Earlier on January 4, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Central government to declare Gangasagar Mela a national-level fair.

She said that a total of three helipads have been inaugurated in Gangasagar. As the journey is difficult, they are making Detail Project Report (DPR) for the bridge in Mourigram. "Although Gangasagar's journey is difficult, we are making DPR for the bridge in Mourigram as we are not getting any support from the Centre. The Centre supports Kumbh mela, but the Gangasagar does not get any," Mamata Banerjee said underscoring the Kumbh Mela's connectivity with Civil Aviation and the Railways.

Banerjee further said that this time, the fair will showcase Kali Temple, Dakhineshwar Temple, Tarapith Temple, and Johurakhali Temple. (ANI)

