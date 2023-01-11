Left Menu

Jaishankar lauds cabinet decisions, says scheme on RuPay debit cards, UPI to help build robust digital payment ecosystem

Jaishankar, who made a series of tweets, said significant decisions were taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:46 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday lauded the decisions taken by the union cabinet and said the move to set up a national-level multi-state cooperative export society will boost the Indian export potential in global markets and generate employment opportunities. Jaishankar, who made a series of tweets, said significant decisions were taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Referring to the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions, he said it will help in "building a robust digital payment ecosystem while promoting UPI as an economic and user-friendly digital payment mode". "Setting up of a National level multi-state cooperative export society. Will boost the Indian export potential in global markets, generate employment opportunities and ensure an inclusive growth model of cooperatives," he said.

Referring to the decision to set up a national level multi-state cooperative organic society, he said it will provide institutional support for organic farming and unlock demand and consumption of organic products in domestic and global markets. "Setting up of a National level multi-state cooperative seed society. Will reduce dependence on imported seeds and boost the rural economy," he said.

The minister said the cabinet decision to rename National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality in Kolkata as Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee National Institute of Water and Sanitation is a "perfect way to honour Dr Mookerjee's contributions and legacy". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

