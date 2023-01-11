MP: Six members of family attempt suicide by consuming poison due to financial difficulties

Six members of a family attempted suicide by consuming poison due to financial constraints in Bairagarh Kala village under Khajuri police station limits in Bhopal, the police said on Wednesday. All the members of the family have been identified as a man Kishore Jatav (40), his wife Sita Jatav (35), his daughters Kanchan Jatav (15), Annu Jatav (10), Purva Jatav (8) and his son Abhay Jatav (12). All of them are admitted to the Hamidia hospital in the city and their condition is said to be stable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vijay Khatri told ANI, "The man, Kishore Jatav, a resident of Bairagarh Kala village works as a contractor. He used to work for the setting of the roof of the houses. In the preliminary investigation it came to fore that he had taken contracts of the work from many people and had also taken advance money. He was unable to complete the work, due to which he was upset and was also troubled by financial issues." "He made his wife and his four children consume poison and after that he also consumed the poison. Now all are admitted in the hospital and their treatment is going on. I have talked to the doctors and they informed me that they were out of danger, but we are continuously monitoring the situation. Further action will be taken on the basis of investigation and the facts that come to the fore," DCP Khatri added. (ANI)

