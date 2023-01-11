Left Menu

NIA raids seven locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal in 2019 Naxal attack on police party

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at seven locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal pertaining to the killing of police personnel and looting of their arms and ammunition by Naxals on June 14, 2019, in Jharkhand's Saraikela district.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 21:51 IST
NIA raids seven locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Bengal in 2019 Naxal attack on police party
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at seven locations in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal pertaining to the killing of police personnel and looting of their arms and ammunition by Naxals on June 14, 2019, in Jharkhand's Saraikela district. The agency conducted these searches at the premises of suspects that included four locations in the district Seraikela-Kherswan and one in the district Ranchi of Jharkhand; one in the district Munger of Bihar and one in district Puruliya of West Bengal.

The anti-terror agency claimed to have seized digital devices and various incriminating documents during these searches. The case pertains to the attack on the police party by the cadres of CPI (Maoist) or Naxals on June 14, 2019, at Kukru Haat in district Saraikela-Kherswan, in which five police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition were looted.

The case was initially registered on June 15, 2019, at Tiruldih police station in Saraikela-Kherswan, Jharkhand and re-registered by the NIA on December 9, 2020. During the course of investigations, the NIA said it surfaced that the "suspected persons are members of CPI(Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organization, and were working as Over Ground Workers of CPI (Maoist)".

"They are suspected to be involved in providing arms ammunition, explosive materials and other logistic support to the armed cadres of CPI(Maoist)," NIA said. "It was also revealed during investigations that they were part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by the armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) for the commission of the instant crime," the agency added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023