Left Menu

Royal Mail's export services disrupted after 'cyber incident'

Royal Mail, part of International Distributions Services Plc , said it was working with external experts to investigate the incident and had also reported it to regulators and security authorities. The 507-year-old company, which was privatised in 2013, has faced a rocky year in which it lost millions of pounds due to lower mail volumes and was hit by a series of strikes by its staff in a long-running row over pay and conditions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 22:03 IST
Royal Mail's export services disrupted after 'cyber incident'
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Royal Mail said on Wednesday it was facing severe disruption to its international export services following what it described as "a cyber incident". "We are temporarily unable to despatch items to overseas destinations," Royal Mail, one of the world's largest post and parcel firms, said in a service update on its website.

It advised customers to temporarily hold any export mail items while it works to resolve the issue. The company says thousands of businesses use it to export around the world. Royal Mail, part of International Distributions Services Plc , said it was working with external experts to investigate the incident and had also reported it to regulators and security authorities.

The 507-year-old company, which was privatised in 2013, has faced a rocky year in which it lost millions of pounds due to lower mail volumes and was hit by a series of strikes by its staff in a long-running row over pay and conditions. The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents more than 115,000 postal workers at Royal Mail, is planning further industrial action in the ongoing dispute, with a fresh ballot due to open later this month.

The "cyber incident" is the latest in a growing list of high-profile cybersecurity events in Britain. The Twitter accounts of at least two senior government ministers appeared to have been hacked in recent weeks, while the Guardian newspaper said last month it had been hit by a "serious IT incident" believed to be a ransomware attack.

Royal Mail said its import services remained operational, albeit with minor delays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023