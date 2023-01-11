Left Menu

Sukhu govt has transformed the system, but by taking back good decisions of Jairam govt: BJP

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap said that the transformation by the Sukhu government has been in four parts.

BJP state president in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap (Photo/Twitter@iSureshBjp). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has attacked the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government alleging it of rolling back the positive steps that were taken by the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government. Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Suresh Kashyap in a press release said that the transformation by the Sukhu government has been in four parts, part 1 of which has been increasing diesel prices.

"For part 1, while Jai Ram Thakur made the diesel prices cheaper, this government has increased the diesel prices by Rs 3. It will also lead to a rise in the charges of the tyre truck with cargo, and will further increase inflation.," he said. He accused the Congress government of 'financially straining' the state economy by appointing Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS).

"For part 2, while the Jai Ram Thakur government didn't make a single CPS in its tenure, this government has increased the financial burden on Himachal Pradesh by making six CPSs in such a short tenure," he said. The state BJP chief also alleged the newly elected government of 'disturbing' the 'regional balance' in the state.

"For part 3, this government has completely disturbed the regional balance in the cabinet. It has included five ministers and CPS from the three Shimla constituencies only. Several regions like Kangra, Una, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur have been ignored," he added. He further pointed out the closure of several offices and factories in the state.

"For part 4, several things are getting closed now. First, 619 offices got closed, and now two big cement factories have got closed. This will severely affect the livings of the 30,000 families and will lead to the state incurring a loss of around Rs 118 crores," he further said. (ANI)

