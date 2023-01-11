PM Modi to virtually flag Vande Bharat train on Jan 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the prestigious Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad Railway Station on January 15 as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti. The Prime Minister will flag off the train at 10.00 AM.

The Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy will be physically present at Secunderabad Railway Station at Platform No 10 from where the train will depart. The Vande Bharat Train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours.

The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. (ANI)

