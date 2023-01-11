Left Menu

UP: Asaduddin Owaisi summoned at MP-MLA court on January 30

The matter pertains to the comments made by the AIMIM chief, on various news channels on the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

ANI | Updated: 11-01-2023 22:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 22:48 IST
UP: Asaduddin Owaisi summoned at MP-MLA court on January 30
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been summoned by the MP/MLA Court of Uttar Pradesh's Sidhdarthnagar district on January 30. The matter pertains to the comments made by the AIMIM chief, on various news channels on the Supreme Court judgement on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

After his remarks, complaint number 566/2022 was filed against the Hyderabad MP by a petitioner named Rakesh Pratap Singh, a resident of the Siddharthanagar district. He has been summoned under sections 153 (A), section 295 (A) and section 298 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Incidentally, the petition was filed against both Asaduddin as well as Akbaruddin Owaisi. However, in absence of sufficient evidence, the court granted relief to Akbaruddin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; Sen. Sanders asks Moderna not to hike COVID vaccine price and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
2
(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar flare; NASA telescope captures imagery

(Update: Another strong flare erupts) Angry Sun unleashes powerful solar fla...

 Global
3
Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for next 14 days

Shraddha murder case: Court extends judicial custody of Aftab Poonawala for ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023