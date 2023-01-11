Left Menu

Sonowal inaugurates School of Logistics, Waterways and Communication in Agartala

Union Minister of Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated the School of Logistics, Communication, and Waterways in Agartala to provide support for studies, research, training, and workshops to the traders and entrepreneurs of the northeastern region.

Union Minister of Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated the School of Logistics, Communication, and Waterways in Agartala to provide support for studies, research, training, and workshops to the traders and entrepreneurs of the northeastern region. Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the school will enable the rich pool of talent in the region to become world-class experts in the transportation and logistics sector.

"In order to unlock the promised economic potential of the northeast, the school will enable the innate capacity of human resources along our opulent waterways," Sonowal said. According to the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Centre for Logistics, Communication and Waterways would facilitate conducting studies, research, training, workshops and seminars for stakeholders like businesses, exporters and importers, Chambers of Commerce and Industries, local entrepreneurs, tourist operators etc.

"It has been set up under the State Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (SIPARD)," the ministry said in a statement. SIPARD is an autonomous body funded by the Government of Tripura and partially by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

Speaking on the potential of waterways as an avenue of economic progress of the Northeast, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the government has been taking all the necessary steps to power the engine of the new India; i.e., our beautiful northeast, reach its maximum potential. As per Modi ji's vision, our Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has been working towards reviving our complex inland waterways system in order to propel cargo and passenger transport in the region." He further said that apart from being a swift, clean and affordable means of transport, this opens a new ray of hope for the growth of trade with the international market.

"The deeper, longer and wider network inland waterways will not only decongest and reduce carbon footprints but has the potential to generate significant economic activities and boost international trade in the region," he further said. Sonawal also emphasised the significance of the waterways in order to revamp the international trade between Northeast India and Bangladesh.

"The two countries have renewed and strengthened the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade which outlines new measures to facilitate the inland water trade, develop infrastructure and improve cross-country transport and logistics facilities," he said. In addition to the existing 6 ports of call, five additional ports of call and two extended ports of call on each side have been agreed along with a longer period of 5 years (against the 2-year validity earlier) for protocol renewal, the ministry said.

The Government of India is providing financial assistance under the Central Sector Scheme for the development of Inland Waterway in the Northeast including Tripura. (ANI)

