Chhattisgarh: Firing between CoBRA battalion, Naxals

An incident of firing took place between CoBRA battalion personnel and Naxals while a helicopter was about to land at a forward post near the Bijapur-Telangana border, said CRPF.

No casualties to the battalion were reported while Naxals sustained casualties, added the CRPF.

Searches are underway. (ANI)

