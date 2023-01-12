Argentina exchange sharply cuts soy, corn harvest forecast

Argentina's Rosario Grains exchange sharply cut its forecast for the country's 2022/23 soybean harvest to 37 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 49 million tonnes, it said on Wednesday.

The corn harvest for the 2022/23 season is now estimated at around 45 million tonnes, it added, down from the 55 million tonnes previously estimated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)